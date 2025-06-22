IRGC says it targeted Israeli airport, bases

The statement said the strike included the use of both long-range liquid and solid-fuel missiles.

The twentieth wave of the operation “True Promise 3” came just hours after the United States announced it has struck three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Iranian armed forces have carried out 20 phases of True Promise 3 so far, targeting strategic and sensitive military and intelligence sites in the occupied territories.

These operations are in response to the ongoing Israeli aggression that has claimed the lives of more than 400 Iranians since June 13, including military commanders, scientists, university professors, athletes, school students etc.