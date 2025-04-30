IRGC Navy unveils high-speed missile boat capable of 116 knots

The announcement came on Wednesday during ceremonies marking National Persian Gulf Day in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri stated that the new vessel has successfully passed all technical and operational tests.

He emphasized that the IRGC Navy now produces its own vessels, missiles, drones and submersible craft as part of efforts to maintain security in the Persian Gulf.

The admiral contrasted current capabilities with Iran’s pre-revolutionary era, when the country relied on American companies to build even small fishing boats.

He cited the Martyr Soleimani vessel as another example of Iran’s naval advancements, noting its ability to sail 5,000 nautical miles without refueling.

Tangsiri reaffirmed the IRGC Navy’s commitment to protecting Persian Gulf security, saying forces work “day and night” to ensure safe waterways.