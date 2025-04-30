IFP ExclusiveSecurity

IRGC Navy unveils high-speed missile boat capable of 116 knots

By IFP Editorial Staff
Alireza Tangsiri

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, has revealed the development of a new domestically-built missile boat capable of reaching 116 knots (215 km/h).

The announcement came on Wednesday during ceremonies marking National Persian Gulf Day in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri stated that the new vessel has successfully passed all technical and operational tests.

He emphasized that the IRGC Navy now produces its own vessels, missiles, drones and submersible craft as part of efforts to maintain security in the Persian Gulf.

The admiral contrasted current capabilities with Iran’s pre-revolutionary era, when the country relied on American companies to build even small fishing boats.

He cited the Martyr Soleimani vessel as another example of Iran’s naval advancements, noting its ability to sail 5,000 nautical miles without refueling.

Tangsiri reaffirmed the IRGC Navy’s commitment to protecting Persian Gulf security, saying forces work “day and night” to ensure safe waterways.

