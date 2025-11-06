IRGC intelligence denies reports of arrests within Judiciary security unit

The allegations had circulated on some unofficial media outlets earlier this week.

In a statement released on Thursday, the IRGC Intelligence Organization described the reports as “unfounded” and emphasized that no such arrests had taken place. It warned that spreading false information can undermine public trust and disturb social stability.

The statement added that the organization remains firmly committed to confronting individuals or networks that attempt to disrupt public confidence or create psychological insecurity within society.

The IRGC Intelligence Organization also highlighted continued close cooperation with the Judiciary’s Security and Protection Center. According to the statement, both bodies are aligned in their responsibility to prevent and combat corruption across all government institutions.

“Just as in the past, the IRGC Intelligence Organization and the Judiciary’s Security and Protection Center will act decisively and without hesitation in addressing any corruption, regardless of position or affiliation,” the announcement said.