IRGC denies reports of armed clash with Mossad agents in Iran 

In an official statement issued Friday, the IRGC dismissed the rumors circulating on informal channels, which alleged an armed confrontation and gunfire at checkpoints along the highway.

The statement confirmed that no such incidents, including armed clashes, security operations, or related events, had been reported or recorded by Basij units or any IRGC forces in the area.

The statement also rejected claims that two individuals were killed, one was arrested, and weapons or aerial devices such as drones were discovered.

It emphasized that none of these assertions have been confirmed by any official military or security body.

The IRGC warned that spreading unfounded news and targeted rumors not only causes public concern but could also serve as part of a psychological operation by enemies of Iran.

The dismissal comes weeks after a heavy 12-day war between Iran and Israel, which left damage and casualties on both sides, abd concluded in a ceasefire.