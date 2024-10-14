IRGC commander says Iran ready to respond to “any misstep” by Israel

“We are ready to respond to any misstep taken by Israel,” IRGC Aerospace Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said.

Last week, Iran launched 200 missiles towards Israeli military and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II in response to the Israeli regime’s deadly aggression against the country and other regional nations.

The aggression that prompted the retaliation had, among other things, led to the martyrdom of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iranian officials warn Tehran will give a stronger response to any Israeli attack, stressing the regime can once again test the Islamic Republic’s will.

Back in April too, the country had fired more than 300 missiles and drones against the territories in an operation codenamed True Promise in reprisal for deadly aggression by the regime against Iranian diplomatic facilities in the Syrian capital of Damascus.