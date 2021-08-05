IRGC Chief Warns Israel against Threatening Iran

A senior Iranian military commander has warned the Israeli regime against making any threats against Tehran, saying Iran stands ready to counter any enemy.

Major General Hossein Salami said Iran, as stipulated in its defence strategies and policies, does not tolerate any action from any enemy at any location on any scale.

“We are prepared for any scenario, and our defensive and offensive power is fully ready to give crushing responses to any enemy,” said General Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

He touched upon the Israeli regime’s recent rhetoric against Iran, warning it against making any threatening remarks.

“Today, our missile and air defence systems as well as our naval, drone and land power are at an extraordinary level of preparedness, so much so that they can respond to any threat on any scale,” he said.

The top general said insecurity has its roots in the aggression-oriented policies of our enemies.

“Those who use the language of force against us – including the Israeli prime minister and other officials of this regime – should beware of the dangerous consequences of the comments they make and take care when making calculations,” he noted.