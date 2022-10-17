Monday, October 17, 2022
IRGC chief warns Saudi Arabia to rein in anti-Iran media

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s chief commander has issued a stern warning against Saudi Arabia over its media campaign that has been stoking tensions in the recent unrest and deadly riots in Iran.

In a speech to launch military drills by the IRGC Ground Forces in northwestern Iran dubbed “Mighty Iran”, Major General Hossein Salami said on Monday, “We defend our vital interests under any circumstances. We emphasize that our neighbors should behave non-aggressively according to political logic as well as international and legal law.”

The senior commander warned Riyadh to stop interfering in Iran’s internal affairs through a smear campaign launched by its media, saying, “I warn the Al Saud regime to control your media or it will backfire on you.”

The remarks came as Saudi-sponsored media have stepped up their rhetoric against Iran amid the recent protests and deadly riots in several Iranian cities following the death of a young Iranian woman.

General Salami also advised Iran’s northern, southern and western neighbors to stop the influence of Israel in their countries, describing the occupying regime as a “source of insecurity and malice.”

