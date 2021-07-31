IRGC Chief Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine

Major General Hossein Salami, the Chief-Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has received the first dose of an Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine.

Salami received the jab during a visit to Takhti Sports Complex in Tehran on Saturday.

During the visit, he was accompanied by a group of IRGC commanders including Brigadier General Ali Fadavi.

On the sidelines of the visit, Salami said the IRGC has deployed all its capacities in various vaccination centres across the country to help people get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

A few days ago, Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had received the first dose of an Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine.