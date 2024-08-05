Media WireSecurity

IRGC chief warns Israel to be buried in miscalculations

By IFP Media Wire
Hossein Salami

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami called the Zionist regime an entity that has been born out of terrorism, stressing Israel will fall prey to its own transgressions.

“The Zionist regime has been born in a cradle of terrorism, and is not in possession of any of the elements that constitute a nation,” Salami said during an event held in the capital Tehran on the occasion of National Journalists’ Day on Monday.

The commander was referring to the regime’s creation in the West Asia region in 1948 that followed displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in a heavily-Western-backed war.

Ever since that year, the regime has been engaging in daily acts of terror against the regional nations as means of both fighting back opposition to its forcible existence and expanding the areas under its occupation.

Salami likened the Israeli regime’s recurrent deadly acts to a “self-made vortex of fire” which has surrounded the regime.

He enumerated some of the instances of aggression as the regime’s killing of Iranian nuclear scientists, and its recent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’s political leader, in Tehran.

“They think that through these measures, they would succeed in prolonging their survival.”

“These [atrocities] are, however, holes that they (the Israelis) dug for themselves, and will gradually bury themselves in,” Salami stated, adding, “Once they received a strong response, they would understand that they have committed another miscalculation.”

