IRGC chief says new docs to enhance accuracy of Iran’s missiles vs. Israeli targets

In a message to the Iranian intelligence minister on Monday, Salami congratulate the Intelligence Ministry on its success in acquiring a large amount of sensitive and strategic documents and data on the Israeli regime’s nuclear, military, and security activities and its infrastructures.

He said the major achievement was comparable with the Operation True Promise II in the intelligence terms and once again debunked the myth of the Zionist regime’s intelligence and security strength and rejected the illusion that the Islamic Republic has been weakened in the region.

The commander stated that the sensitive intelligence at Iran’s disposal will make the efforts at the annihilation of the Zionist regime more effective and improve the accuracy of Iran’s precision-strike missiles.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib confirmed on Sunday that his forces have acquired strategic documents and data about the Israeli regime’s nuclear activities, saying the documents will be made public soon.

Asked if the documents include any non-nuclear data, the intelligence minister stated, “They also include other documents about relationship with the US, Europe and other countries, as well as intelligence documents that would boost the country’s (Iran’s) offense power.”