Sunday, May 18, 2025
IRGC, Azeri Army staging military drill in Karabakh

By IFP Media Wire
IRGC Ground Force

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Army of the Republic of Azerbaijan are engaged in a joint military exercise inside the Karabakh region.

The joint exercise, codenamed ‘Aras 2025’, kicked off on Sunday in the Karabakh areas which was liberated by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The war game, attended by the special forces of the IRGC Ground Force and the Republic of Azerbaijan’s Army, will go on until May 21.

General Vali Ma’dani, the deputy commander of the IRGC Ground Force for operations and the commander of the joint exercise, said the IRGC special forces have crossed the Bileh Savar land border crossing in Iran’s northwestern province of Ardabil to attend the drill in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“This war game is a significant step in strengthening the security of the common border and countering the possible threats,” he added.

Iran and Azerbaijan held a similar exercise at the common border in November 2024.

An Azeri military delegation had traveled to Iran’s Ardabil Province to observe the Aras 2024 war game.

