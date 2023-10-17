Wednesday, October 18, 2023
IRGC warns of another “shock” if Israeli crimes in Gaza continue

By IFP Editorial Staff
Palestine

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a strong warning regarding the ongoing Israeli war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ali Fadawi alluded to an impending “shock” from the resistance forces against the Zionist regime if the crimes committed against the Palestinians continue.

Fadawi said the resistance forces would persist until “the cancerous tumor” is removed from the world map. Furthermore, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of IRGC noted that the “Nation of Islam” awaits its role within the axis of resistance.

He suggested that should the world’s evildoers continue their crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip, Muslims from other countries would join the ranks of Palestinians and the resistance groups who could not bear the Israeli crimes and launched a significant attack against the Zionists.

Fadawi stressed: “This strategic failure will persist in the minds of all those who have usurped the holy land of the occupied Palestine for years.”

