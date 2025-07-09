IRGC kills, captures 6 terrorists in Sistan, Baluchestan prov.

According to a statement from the IRGC Ground Forces, the successful raid followed local tip-offs to the IRGC intelligence.

It adds citizens’ cooperation enabled security forces to locate the hideout of a terrorist group preparing attacks on public sites.

Authorities seized light and heavy weapons along with a significant cache of explosives.

The group, reportedly affiliated with hostile terrorist outfits, had been planning a series of attacks in high-traffic areas.

The IRGC has urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity via national security hotlines.