IRGC marks 42nd anniversary of Iranian diplomats’ abduction, warns Zionist regime

In an official statement, the IRGC warned that any new acts of aggression would accelerate the collapse of the “fake regime”.

The diplomats, Ahmad Motevaselian, Seyed Mohsen Mousavi, Taghi Rastegar Moghaddam, and Kazem Akhavan, were kidnapped by agents linked to the Israeli occupation forces in Lebanon on July 5, 1982.

The IRGC expressed solidarity with the families of the abductees and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the legacy of resistance championed by these national heroes.

The statement noted that the anniversary comes shortly after the recent 12-day war initiated by Israel and the US against Iran, which ended with Iran’s decisive defensive response exposing Israel’s vulnerability.

The IRGC condemned the Israeli regime’s decades-long crimes, including ongoing genocide in Palestine and targeted assassinations of resistance figures.

It also called on the UN, the UN Human Rights Council, and the International Red Cross to actively and impartially pursue justice.

The statement urged Lebanon to intensify investigations and consider forming a joint fact-finding committee with international cooperation regarding the case.

The IRGC further affirmed Iran’s resolve to continue the path of steadfastness until divine promises are fulfilled.