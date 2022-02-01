Iraq’s PMUs say blocked Daesh infiltration attempt

“The 22nd brigade of Hashd al-Shabi prevented Daesh elements from infiltrating al-Aith desert in eastern Salaheddin Province,” the PMUs said in the statement, using the Arabic name for their group.

Over the past months, the Hashd – PMU – forces have repeatedly blocked attempts by Daesh terrorists to enter different parts of Salaheddin Province, including the holy city of Samarra.

The Iraqi government announced victory over the terrorists in 2017. But pockets of the terrorist group remain holed up in different parts of the country, especially in its desert areas.