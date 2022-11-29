Tuesday, November 29, 2022
New Iraqi PM in Tehran for high-level talks with Iranian officials

By Ehsan Ghasri
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

New Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is visiting Tehran for talks with high-ranking Iranian officials on the expansion of bilateral and regional cooperation between the two neighbors.

Heading a politico-economic delegation, the premier arrived in the Iranian capital on Tuesday morning. An official welcoming ceremony will be held for him at the Sa’dabad Complex later in the day.

The senior Iraqi leader is slated to hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
During the one-day visit, Iran and Iraq are also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on the promotion of relations.

Earlier, Iranian officials said the talks will focus on economic and political cooperation.

Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araj also said earlier this week that Tehran and Baghdad will also discuss recent Iranian raids on terror bases in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, in northern Iraq, during the visit

