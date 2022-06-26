Iraqi PM in Tehran for talks, officially welcomed by President Raisi

Kadhmi was officially received by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after his arrival on Sunday.

The Iraq prime minister is going to hold talks with Iranian officials over bilateral and internationals issues.

Before travelling to Iran, Kadhmi visited Riyadh where he met with Saudi Crown Prince and de factor ruler Mohammad bin Salman.

Kadhimi and bin Salman underlined Iraq’s role in bringing views of regional countries closer together for promoting regional peace.

Iraq has brokered several rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The negotiations are meant to pave the way for normalization of ties between Tehran and Riyadh that were severed by the Saudis in 2016.