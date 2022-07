The Iraqi government says half of the quota, it announced on July 4 for travels by land through the Iranian border crossings of Shalamcheh and Mehran, has been completed, so far.

Iraq only allowed up to 25,000 Iranian pilgrims to visit the country for Arafat Day through land borders in the previous years.

Arafat Day is a holy Islamic day that falls within the major Hajj rituals. Muslims recite special prayers to mark the day.