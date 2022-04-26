Iraq military says dismantled Daesh cell, killing dozens

Brigadier General Yahya Rasul said Iraq’s counterterrorism apparatus totally destroyed the cell during a special and unique operation south of the city of Mosul, in northern Iraq.

The general said 43 Daesh terrorist got killed and their weaponry seized by the Iraqi forces. Rasul added that Iraqi assault helicopters participated in the operation as well.

He noted that the remaining pockets of Daesh are in desert areas of Iraq where weather conditions are tough.

Rasul also said the Iraqi forces will continue going after the terrorist cells of Daesh in all areas including in the mountainous regions and valleys.

His comments come as an Iraqi judicial official said deputy governor of Daesh south of Baghdad Abul Hassan Gharibawi has been sentenced to death by hanging.

The terrorist was arrested by Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Last week, Iraqi forces also launched a massive operation in the western province of al-Anbar to dislodge the remnants of the Daesh terrorist group from the region.