Iran’s top military official warns of devastating response to any new attack

General Mousavi was speaking during a memorial ceremony for Major General Hossein Salami, the martyred commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

Referring to Israel’s recent aggression against Iran, he said: “Following the leader of the Islamic Revolution’s initial command, we had designed a paralyzing operation. We did not get the chance to execute it, but if Iran gets attacked again, they will witness what we are capable of…perhaps even the US won’t be able to save Netanyahu.”

Paying tribute to fallen commanders, Mousavi expressed sorrow over the loss of his comrades, praising their selflessness, courage, and lifelong dedication to defending Iran. “These were commanders of intellect, faith, and humility… they sought no reward for themselves, only martyrdom and divine grace”, he said.

According to Mousavi, Iran’s enemies had been planning the recent conflict for 15 years, aiming to dismantle the Islamic establishment under the pretext of the nuclear issue. “They miscalculated three things: the leadership, the people, and the power of Iran’s armed forces.”

He added that Iranian armed forces delivered a deterrent response first, and then a punitive operation. “The people, against all odds, stood united …this unity forced the US to rush to Netanyahu’s aid and request a ceasefire, but if they return, we are ready.”