Iran’s top military commander warns US, allies against provoking conflict

Speaking at a ceremony marking 40 days since the deaths of Iranian figures killed in conflicts with Israel, Major General Mousavi said the world has witnessed that “Iran cannot be defeated” and warned that any invasion would be met with unified resistance from the Iranian people.

“The hand of Iran is strong both in negotiation and defense,” he said, adding that the memory of US “crimes and betrayals” will not be forgotten by Iranians.

General Mousavi criticized Western support for Israel amid its actions in Gaza, describing the regime as “collapsing” and warning that the “blood of Gaza’s children will not go unanswered.”

He stressed Iran’s commitment to regional stability but said any future aggression would be met with a powerful and unprecedented response.

“Our national unity is our greatest strength,” General Mousavi concluded, vowing to continue the path of fallen Iranian commanders and scientists.