Iran’s Top General Urges Muslim Condemnation of Trump’s Plan

Major General Baqeri has sent separate messages to the defense ministers and the Army commanders of the Muslim countries following US President Donald Trump’s move to unveil a new plan for the Middle East and the Palestinian territories.

In the letter, the top Iranian commander has warned against the dire consequences of silence and inaction concerning the cruel US plan, known as deal of the century.

Major General Baqeri has also called on the Islamic nations to close ranks, set aside their differences by centering around Islam, and work in cooperation to support the Islamic resistance, according to IRNA.

The senior Iranian commander has finally urged the Islamic countries to make a concerted effort to expel the “usurpers and occupiers of the Islamic territories” and to take action against the US president’s move, which he said has defied logic and has violated the international law and regulations.

In a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, Trump unveiled his long-delayed Middle East plan, a proposal Palestinian leaders called a “conspiracy” that “will not pass”.