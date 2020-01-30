Deal of Century Not Even Deal of A Second, Iran’s Envoy Says

In a post on the Twitter account of the Iranian Embassy in France, Bahram Qassemi said, “Deal of the century is not even the deal of a moment and a second.”

“The world and the history of humanity have seen many of such inept delusionists and such ‘null’ bargains,” the ambassador added.

“Sovereignty and victory belongs to the nations,” Qassemi noted.

In a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-delayed Middle East plan, a proposal Palestinian leaders called a “conspiracy” that “will not pass”.