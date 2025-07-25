Iran’s Telecommunications Satellite Successfully Placed in Orbit

According to data received from the launch site, Nahid-2 successfully reached its designated orbit.

The satellite was launched at 9:24 AM (Iran time) from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Nahid-2, weighing approximately 110 kilograms, was designed and built by the Iranian Space Research Center under the commission of the Iranian Space Agency. It marks a significant step for Iran’s space industry in developing both Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations and future high-altitude (GEO) telecommunications satellites.

The launch of Nahid-2 was part of a multi-satellite mission that also included Russia’s Universat-M3 and M4 satellites, as well as 18 other satellites from various countries, including Iran.

The presence of the Iranian Space Agency and Iranian Space Research Center logos on the Soyuz launch vehicle highlighted Iran’s official and active participation in this international mission.

The Soyuz launcher had previously carried other Iranian satellites—such as Khayyam, Pars 1, Kosar, and Hodhod—into space.