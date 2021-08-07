Iran’s Talks with US Never Been Taboo: Diplomat

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is saud to be the final nominee for the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, says negotiations with the United States has never been a “taboo.”

“Talks with the US has never been a taboo. Dozens of meetings were held between the foreign ministers of the two countries at [the time when] the JCPOA [was being discussed] as well as during three rounds of talks in Baghdad where I was also present,” tweeted Amir-Abdollahian, who is currently the Parliament Speaker’s special aide for international affairs.

“The problem is not negotiations,” he explained.

“Rather, it is the United States’ bullying behaviour, major crimes and repeated breaches of promises,” he added.

“Savoir faire and might are two pillars of any diplomatic dialogue,” he said.