Iran’s supreme natl. security council: Retaliation to continue until enemy punished 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Supreme National Security Council emphasized that Iran’s retaliatory operations against Israel will persist “until the enemy is punished and pays the price” for its aggression. 

In a statement released by its secretariat, the top security body announced that its meetings have been held regularly in recent days to assess the situation following recent hostilities.

The statement warned that if the Zionist regime undertakes a new form of hostile action, Iran will respond with “predefined and different methods.”

It further noted that any third-party involvement in the aggression will be met with an immediate and decisive response in accordance with Iran’s pre-established operational plans.

