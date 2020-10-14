Iran’s Single-Day COVID-19 Fatalities at Highest Level Again

Iran has confirmed 279 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, breaking its one-day record of COVID-19 deaths for the third time in a week.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 29,349.

She further reported 4,830 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 513,219.

So far, she added, 414,831 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,609 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,398,723 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.