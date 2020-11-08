Iran’s Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths Break Records Again

Iran has reported the highest-ever number of daily fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, confirming 459 new deaths in 24 hours which increase the overall death toll to 38,291.

In her press briefing on Sunday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 9,236 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 682,486.

So far, she added, 520,329 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,523 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,224,252 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.