Saturday, January 22, 2022
type here...
Views

Iran’s Shiraz city hosting migratory birds

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Like in previous years, residents in the city of Shiraz in southern Iranian, Fars Province, are now hosting migratory wading birds.

 

796667D3 B904 4AC0 A8E5 77E3B3B47A95 BF249D28 F4DF 4426 9908 42ABBBC0A4AA EA14D9A0 4C5C 4CAE B7F0 C029633D5A00 1D2A3D7B F745 44D3 858F B8304D097E46 18178F43 2B95 498D A44A 703228D5A3BD 12700637 1394 46BE 8635 0B7E9723503D

The seabirds migrate to city in late December each year, creating a beautiful scene on a canal named the Great Canal also known as the Dried River.

Previous article‘Govt. coordinated currency, trade policies help Iran’s export value top $40bn’
Next articleEU official says nuclear talks ‘on right track’

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks