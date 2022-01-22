Iran’s Shiraz city hosting migratory birds

The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Like in previous years, residents in the city of Shiraz in southern Iranian, Fars Province, are now hosting migratory wading birds.
The seabirds migrate to city in late December each year, creating a beautiful scene on a canal named the Great Canal also known as the Dried River.