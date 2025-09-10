Iran’s security chief Larijani condemns Israeli attack on Qatar as “ambition for dominance”

In a post published in Arabic on the social media platform X, Larijani said the assault demonstrated Israel’s intention to assert future control across the Middle East.

“The message of the recent crime by the Zionist regime in Qatar is one thing: Oh countries of the region, beware of my future domination!,” he wrote.

The remarks came after Israeli forces launched strikes on Tuesday targeting areas in Doha to assassinate senior Hamas officials.

The airstrikes came as Hamas leaders had reportedly convened to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas later released a statement condemning the strikes as a “heinous crime” and a violation of international law.

The resistance movement confirmed that its senior negotiators survived the attack, but five members of the group, all described as companions of the delegation, were killed.