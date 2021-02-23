Iran’s Rouhani Urges National Unity in Aftermath of US Economic War

The Iranian president says “unity and having one voice” is the top priority in the era following the United States’ economic war against the country.

President Hassan Rouhani noted all energy and actions should be mobilized to make up for the harm and damage inflicted during the economic war.

In comments on Tuesday, the president called for the creation of a proper atmosphere to expand trade.

“The Eurasian Economic Union can create the right climate for Iran’s trade and transparent economic interactions with other regional countries,” he said at a meeting of the government’s Economic Coordination Committee.

The president also stressed the importance of Iran getting connected to emerging markets in the region to further enhance economic cooperation and make joint investment at a time of sanctions.

Present at the meeting was Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdonaser Hemmati, who presented a report on his recent talks and his agreements with representatives of South Korea, Japan, Iraq and Oman on how to use the CBI’s asset in those countries.