Iran’s “responsible” behavior keeping JCPOA alive: Bagheri

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator in the Vienna talks says Tehran’s “responsible” behavior has kept the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) alive.

Ali Bagheri Kani made the comment in a tweet following his meeting with Austria’s new Foreign Minister Michael Linhart on Friday.

“In a friendly meeting with the new Austrian foreign minister, I stressed Iran’s seriousness and goodwill in the talks,” said Bagheri Kani in his tweet.

“False propaganda campaigns outside the negotiating room will not dent the negotiators’ determination to reach a deal that would safeguard the Iranian nation’s rights and interests,” he added.

In their meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral and international issues as well as the Vienna negotiations.

The Austrian government, which hosts the talks, would like this diplomatic trend to reach a final result as a positive development in the country’s record of hosting landmark and historic international talks.

Reports coming out of the Vienna talks on Friday suggest the negotiating teams had a better assessment of the discussions than their previous meetings.

In a report, IRNA said Tehran’s proposals have been explained to the other sides and ambiguities are being cleared.

Meanwhile, Russian representative to the meeting Mikhail Olyanov said at the first meeting of the second round of talks that important ambiguities in the talks have been resolved and the negotiations are moving forward.

Reports also indicate the European troika have returned to Vienna with a more realistic approach after examining Tehran’s proposals.