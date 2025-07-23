Iran’s president: Talk of ending nuclear program ‘illusion’

“We categorically reject nuclear weapons. This is our political, religious, human, and strategic stance,” Pezeshkian said, adding that uranium enrichment will continue on Iranian soil in line with global regulations.

The president also warned that Iran is fully prepared for any Israeli military action.

“Our forces are ready to strike deep inside Israel again,” he declared, slamming Israel for launching attacks on Iranian territory last month while concealing the resulting damage.

President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and regional cooperation, saying Iran supports collective security with Arab neighbors and rejects foreign-imposed conditions.

He stressed, “We accept no threats or dictates.”

Referring to a June 23 retaliatory missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, President Pezeshkian clarified the Islamic Republic targeted a US base involved in bombing Iran, not Qatar, calling the Persian Gulf state a “brother nation.”

He noted a recent phone call with Qatar’s Emir to reaffirm friendly ties.