Iran’s president reflects on Israeli bombing of National Security Council

“If we had been martyred in that bombing, it would have been a great honor for us,” Pezeshkian said during a visit to Iran’s Qom province, adding, “But the country would have been thrown into disarray by the wrong people.”

He emphasized that the session had gathered all top officials, including heads of government branches, senior military commanders, and several cabinet ministers.

The president recalled the moment of the attack, saying, “There was just one hole, and we saw air coming through it. We said, at least we won’t suffocate now.”

Pezeshkian stressed that while life can be fleeting, service to the people remains paramount.

Several top Iranian military commanders and scientists along with over a thousand civilians were killed in the Israeli invasion, widely supported by the US, which started on June 13 and culminated in a ceasefire on June 24.