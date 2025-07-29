Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Iran’s president orders broad consultation on controversial internet regulation bill

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran’s government spokesperson announced on Tuesday that President Massoud Pezeshkian has issued a firm directive to ensure that public and expert opinions are heard regarding the recently proposed internet regulation bill.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government spokesperson, stated on social media platform X that the president has emphasized the importance of listening to both citizens and specialists on the matter that is feared to strangulate freedom of speech.

“The government has initiated dialogue with experts, media professionals, and digital activists to ensure all voices are heard and the best decision is made in favor of the country and freedom of expression,” she wrote.

This comes in response to public criticism following the submission of the “Bill on Combating the Dissemination of False News Content in Cyberspace” to Parliament under double-urgency status, a move recently approved by lawmakers.

The bill has sparked concern among various political groups, some of whom have called for its withdrawal, citing fears over freedom of speech and potential misuse.

