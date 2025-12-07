Iran’s president marks Students Day, calls for dialogue and national unity

Speaking to students, Pezeshkian said public debate must be conducted “with kindness, logic and reason, without accusations or mockery.”

He emphasized humility and avoiding ridicule, noting that Iranians should not divide one another into “insiders and outsiders.”

Referring to low voter turnout in recent elections, the president said both those who voted and those who abstained “belong to Iran,” adding that honest conversation is needed to rebuild trust.

“If we want to preserve our country, we must answer people’s concerns,” he said.

Pezeshkian acknowledged longstanding structural problems, including shortages in electricity, water and foreign currency, and said they stem from decades of policy imbalance.

The president called on students to accept competing viewpoints and avoid disrupting each other’s speech. “Everyone who spoke today wants this country to improve,” he said, urging cooperation with experts and experienced figures to find viable solutions.

National Student Day commemorates the murder of three students of University of Tehran on December 7, 1953, by the Iranian police during the reign of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

Annually, student movements at various universities across Iran hold gatherings and seminars to observe the occasion.