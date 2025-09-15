Iran’s President: Israeli aggressors must be punished, held accountable

Pezeshkian said on Monday evening at the summit of Arab-Islamic heads of state convened to discuss the Israeli attack on Qatar: “The brazen September 9, 2025 attack on Qatar was a premeditated operation by the Zionist regime aimed at undermining diplomatic efforts to end the genocide in Gaza.”

The Iranian president stressed: “This attack on diplomacy is more than a crime; it is a shameless, public declaration that force, not law, now decides. Unfortunately, the terrorists ruling Tel Aviv, feeling emboldened by impunity after a similar betrayal of diplomacy in June 2025 and the start of their aggressive war against Iran, have become more daring.”

Pezeshkian added: “The attack on Doha showed that no Arab or Muslim country is safe from Tel Aviv’s aggression. The aggressor must be isolated, its arms and financing cut off, and its leaders held accountable in courts of justice. But these measures will not be effective without practical unity.”

He condemned the support that the United States and Europe give to Israel and emphasized: “More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed in less than two years; children are starving while the world merely watches and issues condemnations.”