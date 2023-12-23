Iran’s president: Hamas is an elected govt., represents people of Gaza 

President Raisi made the remarks at Tehran’s International Conference on Palestine on Saturday. He noted that the Palestinian issue can only be resolved through such a referendum.

Raisi added that the solution was proposed first by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and was registered with the United Nations.

The Iranian president noted that each Palestinian must be allowed to cast a vote on the fate of his or her land.

In other remarks, Raisi warned the US to avoid making plans for Gaza, saying the territory’s future must be determined by people living there, not the US. He added that Hamas is an elected government and represents people of Gaza.

Raisi also said the era is long gone when the US made decisions for nations.

The Iranian president said this is a democratic principle which is violated by Washington.

Raisi also maintained that the US is a great violator of democracy as it does not let world nations elect their governing systems.

The Iranian president said the US officials must be put on trial for the crimes committed against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, adding that Washington’s true face was uncovered during the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Officials, thinkers and intellectuals from 50 countries attended the day-long conference in Tehran.