Iran’s president faces backlash & praise over withdrawal of online content bill

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian is facing mixed reactions after withdrawing a controversial bill aimed at regulating misinformation on social media, which could lead to up to 15 years of imprisonment for culprits.

Critics, including Hossein Shariatmadari, editor-in-chief of the Kayhan daily, condemned the move as a retreat that “pours water into the enemy’s mill,” arguing the bill was essential to protect national unity from foreign disinformation campaigns.

The bill, originally submitted with “double urgency” and approved for fast-track review in parliament, was designed to counter the spread of false content online.
However, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced on Wednesday the decision to withdraw the bill was made “to preserve national cohesion” and allow for further expert consultation.

Supporters of the president hailed the move as courageous. Mahmoud Vaezi, a former minister and a senior political figure, said the decision reflected Pezeshkian’s commitment to public opinion and willingness to correct mistakes.
“He listened to the people, just as he promised,” Vaezi stated.

Despite the bill’s initial parliamentary support, the controversy underscored potential tensions over freedom of expression, misinformation, and public trust in Iran’s policymaking process.

