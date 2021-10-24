Iran’s President Congratulates Muslims on Prophet Mohammad Birth Anniv.

The Iranian president has, in separate messages, congratulated heads of Islamic states as well as Muslim people on the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad and the Islamic Unity Week.

In his messages, Ebrahim Raeisi expressed hope the joyous occasion will provide an opportunity for Muslim nations to band together.

“I hope we (Muslim nations), on this auspicious occasion, will look up to the Prophet Mohammad’s proper demeanour as an example and rely on our Islamic commonalities and draw on our willpower to take more serious steps in order to establish stronger and more stable relations to further promote Islam and the Prophet’s demeanour,” read the messages.

