Iran’s parliament vows strong response if snapback mechanism is triggered

According to Abbas Goudarzi, the spokesperson for the Parliament’s presidium, the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee presented a detailed report on the mechanism, outlining possible economic, political, and market implications.

Goudarzi said Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran is fully prepared to take “any reciprocal action deemed necessary,” adding that “all branches and institutions of the system are united and determined to respond.”

He noted that the reactivation of snapback sanctions would technically restore six UN Security Council resolutions but would not significantly worsen Iran’s current situation, given that more than 2,000 individuals and entities are already under unilateral US sanctions compared with around 120 covered by the UN measures.

Goudarzi urged the public to remain calm, warning that foreign powers may attempt to exploit the situation to trigger psychological and economic instability.

He stressed that Iran will respond decisively, with strategic decisions to be finalized in upcoming high-level meetings involving Parliament and the National Security Council.