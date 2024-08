Iran’s representative Ms. Rahimi participated in the under 52 kg para-taekwondo category on Thursday.

After defeating opponents from China, Brazil, and Georgia, she advanced to the final, where she faced Surenjav Ulamvayar from Mongolia.

In the final match, the Iranian athlete was defeated with a score of 5-2, earning the silver medal.

With this achievement, Iran secured its first medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, placing the country on the medal table.