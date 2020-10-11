Iran’s One-Day COVID-19 Fatalities Once Again at All-Time High

Iran has confirmed 251 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, the biggest one-day record since the beginning of the outbreak.

In her press briefing on Sunday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 28,544.

She also reported 3,822 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 500,075.

So far, she added, 406,389 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,482 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,312,514 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.