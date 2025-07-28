Monday, July 28, 2025
type here...
Media WireEnergy

Iran’s oil sector ready to deal with potential return of UN sanctions: Minister

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Oil

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has stated that Tehran has been planning for a potential scenario in which the United Nations sanctions are re-imposed on the country as part of efforts by European powers to force the Islamic Republic to change its nuclear policy.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Paknejad said that Iran is ready to deal with the impacts of UN sanctions on its oil sector, including on exports, investment, and equipment imports.

He made the remarks amid threats by Britain, France, and Germany that they would trigger the so-called snapback mechanism under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers if Tehran fails to reach a new agreement on its nuclear program in the upcoming months.

The move could allow for a return of six UN sanctions resolutions that were adopted between 2006 and 2010 in response to Iran’s alleged non-compliance with UN nuclear regulations.

Experts say a re-imposition of the UN sanctions would have almost no impact on Iran’s ability to supply oil to international markets, as they do not directly target Iran’s oil sector.

However, they say the sanctions can affect Iran’s oil-related financial dealings with other countries, including with China, which has been the largest buyer of Iranian oil at the height of US sanctions on the country in recent years.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks