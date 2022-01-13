Iran’s nine-month trade with neighborings tops $36.8bn, up 42%

Alireza Moqaddasi, who made the statement on the sidelines of his visit to the Customs Office of Shahid Rajaei Port in the southern province of Hormuzgan, said the products shipped between Iran and neighboring states surpassed 75 million tons, showing an 18 percent increase in terms of weight.

According to the IRICA chief, the traded commodities were valued at more than $36.8 billion.

One of the main policies of the 13th government is the expansion of economic ties with the neighboring countries, said Moqaddasi, adding the IRICA has taken strides toward achieving the goal by formulating various plans to increase the country’s exports, facilitate the imports of necessary products, and expand the transit process.

Moqaddasi explained that Iran has exported 57.335 million tons of products worth over $18.766 billion to the neighboring countries over the nine months, adding the figures show a nine percent hike and 24 percent growth in terms of weight and value, respectively.

According to the official, the top five importers of the Iranian products were Iraq ($6.8 billion), Turkey ($4.131 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($3.433 billion), Afghanistan ($1.412 billion), and Pakistan ($911 million).

Shifting to Iran’s imports from the neighboring states, Moqaddasi said, “Out of 30 million tons of imported products valued at over $37 billion, 17.682 million tons worth over $18 billion have been shipped from the neighboring countries that were mainly basic goods, raw materials, and machinery.

The country’s imports in the mentioned nine months witnessed a 62 percent increase in terms of weight and a 68 percent growth in terms of value.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration further said the top five neighboring exporters to Iran were the UAE ($11.497 billion), Turkey ($3.7 billion), Russia ($1.224 billion), Iraq ($880 million), and Oman ($409 million).