Entitled “Hand-Work”, this year’s Persbook focuses on the traditions of Iran’s national art in contemporary and interdisciplinary artworks.

Instead of galleries, the works are being displayed in different spaces of the historical city of Kashan.

Directed by Neda Darzi, the artistic event will be open to visitors until November 5 in the historical house of Saheb, part of Manuchehri Residential Complex.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of the event: