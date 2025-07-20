Iran’s interior minister: Security indicators improved since war with Israel

Speaking on Sunday, Momeni stated that current insecurity indicators are better compared to the same period last year.

“The general security situation in the country is excellent,” he said, attributing the outcome to strong cooperation between citizens and the military, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies.

He noted that even in provinces where adversaries were reportedly planning to incite unrest, the security situation has significantly improved. “Our preparedness and unity have proven effective,” Momeni added.

Regarding preparations for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage to Iraq’s shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala attended by millions of Iranians as well as Pakistanis and Afghans, the minister said the government had initiated planning months ago.

“We recently held a trilateral meeting with the interior ministers of Iraq and Pakistan to coordinate efforts and streamline the process for pilgrims,” he said.

Momeni emphasized that while recent conflict-related issues are still being managed, ongoing national events are not being neglected.