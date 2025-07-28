Iran’s Intelligence Ministry: Multiple terrorist plots foiled in 12-day covert operation

According to the statement, intelligence forces arrested three senior Daesh commanders and 50 affiliated Takfiri terrorists inside Iran, seizing suicide vests and military-grade weapons. Meanwhile, authorities discovered a base near Iran’s southeastern border housing 300 foreign terrorists poised for infiltration.

The ministry also reported monitoring attempts by the Zionist regime to recruit foreign mercenaries under the guise of a “United Baluchistan Front”.

In Syria, Iranian intelligence preemptively thwarted operations by 150 Takfiri militants planning to enter Iran.

A 12-point plan by a militant group based in a western state, was also intercepted, leading to arrests and the destruction of weapons depots.

Other notable achievements include disrupting armed group exercises in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, neutralizing several urban cells linked to the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MKO) terrorist group, and arresting separatist extremists promoting ethnic divisions.

Authorities also uncovered plots for territorial seizure in the northwest and southeast, and apprehended members of a separatist group in Sistan and Balouchestan preparing terror attacks.

The ministry underlined that such operations are part of ongoing efforts to maintain Iran’s internal stability.