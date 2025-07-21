Iran’s intelligence minister: Crucial Israeli targets exposed to Iranian armed forces

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Khatib credited Iranian intelligence elements for standing up against a joint aggression by Israel and the US, launched on June 13 and left over a thousand Iranians, mostly civilians, dead.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Intelligence Ministry, the armed forces, and the Interior Ministry, full internal security was maintained during the conflict,” he said.

According to Khatib, hostile plans to trigger domestic unrest and terrorist operations were foiled, with all related suspects arrested.

He emphasized the ministry’s success in gathering detailed intelligence from inside the Israeli-occupied territories, which was shared with the military to aid in defense operations.

He also pointed to the role of coordinated drills, and praised the judiciary’s cooperation in counter-espionage efforts.

Khatib warned of ongoing foreign attempts to destabilize Iran, urging unity in the face of efforts to fuel division and polarization.