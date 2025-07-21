IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran’s intelligence minister: Crucial Israeli targets exposed to Iranian armed forces

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said on Monday his ministry provided the Iranian armed forces with “critical intelligence” on Israeli targets during the 12-day conflict last month, calling it a major achievement in the country’s security operations.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Khatib credited Iranian intelligence elements for standing up against a joint aggression by Israel and the US, launched on June 13 and left over a thousand Iranians, mostly civilians, dead.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Intelligence Ministry, the armed forces, and the Interior Ministry, full internal security was maintained during the conflict,” he said.

According to Khatib, hostile plans to trigger domestic unrest and terrorist operations were foiled, with all related suspects arrested.

He emphasized the ministry’s success in gathering detailed intelligence from inside the Israeli-occupied territories, which was shared with the military to aid in defense operations.

He also pointed to the role of coordinated drills, and praised the judiciary’s cooperation in counter-espionage efforts.

Khatib warned of ongoing foreign attempts to destabilize Iran, urging unity in the face of efforts to fuel division and polarization.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks