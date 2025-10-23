IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran’s Intelligence Minister: 50 foreign spy agencies assisted Israel in its failed aggression against Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Esmaeil Khatib

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Seyed Esmaeil Khatib has revealed that 50 intelligence agencies supported the Zionist regime in its recent 12-day hybrid war against Iran, which aimed at bringing about regime change and territorial fragmentation.

Khatib said the enemy combined military operations using the latest Western technologies with extensive psychological and media warfare.

He noted that in recent years, adversaries had conducted multiple exercises and organized networks of anti-Iran and anti-revolutionary groups, deploying global media outlets to promote Iranophobia and Shiaphobia.

Despite the extensive coordination, he underlined, Iran emerged victorious over both the Zionist regime and the US, demonstrating the military might and unity of the Iranian nation.

